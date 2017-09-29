

A new Catholic elementary school officially opened its doors Friday in Regina’s Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.

École St. Elizabeth is a French immersion school where students are taught all or a large part of the regular curriculum in French. The school can accommodate up to 450 students.

Regina Walsh Acres MLA Warren Steinley attended the grand opening of the school on behalf of Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre.

“Our government is thrilled to celebrate this memorable occasion with the students and staff of École St. Elizabeth,” Steinley said in a news release.

“This school was vital for southeast Regina as we’ve seen unprecedented growth in the surrounding area, including The Greens on Gardiner and The Creeks.”

École St. Elizabeth shares space in the joint-use facility with the public École Wascana Plains School, which officially opened Wednesday.

“The new schools provide teachers and staff the tools to best meet the needs of their diverse student body,” École St. Elizabeth principal Daniel Lizée said.

“We are no longer trying to make everyone fit into one little box.”

The facility is one of 18 joint-use schools being built through public-private partnership in Regina, Saskatoon, Martensville and Warman. Each joint-use school also contains a 90-space child-care centre, as well as community space.