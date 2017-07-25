

CTV Regina and the Canadian Press





First Nations chief’s, elders and citizens from around the country will be on Treaty Four territory for the rest of the week as the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly takes place in Regina.

The three day meeting is expected to tackle topics like reconciliation, implementing the UN declaration on the rights of indigenous people, climate change and safety of indigenous women and girls.

Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations opened the annual meeting with an impassioned plea to end racism.

Bellegarde says First Nations face alarming acts of hatred and violence and it must stop.

Bellegarde cited the hateful reaction to murder charges against a white Saskatchewan farmer in the Colton Boushie case.

He also spoke of the counter protests to First Nations seeking the removal of a statue in Halifax of Edward Cornwallis, the city's founder.

He says every child deserves to grow up in a society free of discrimination and First Nations need to work with other Canadians to solve these problems.

The AFN is meeting in Regina through Thursday.