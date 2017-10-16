Aggravated assault charge laid after Regina man seriously injured
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 11:30AM CST
An aggravated assault charge has been laid after an incident that left a Regina man in serious condition in hospital.
Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a house in the 1100 block of Queen Street for a report of an unconscious male, who was no longer breathing.
Officers found the victim, a 25-year-old Regina man, at the property. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
Another 25-year-old Regina man was arrested in connection with the incident. Darwin Sheppard is charged with aggravated assault.
Sheppard made his first court appearance Monday morning.