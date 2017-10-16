

CTV Regina





An aggravated assault charge has been laid after an incident that left a Regina man in serious condition in hospital.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a house in the 1100 block of Queen Street for a report of an unconscious male, who was no longer breathing.

Officers found the victim, a 25-year-old Regina man, at the property. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Another 25-year-old Regina man was arrested in connection with the incident. Darwin Sheppard is charged with aggravated assault.

Sheppard made his first court appearance Monday morning.