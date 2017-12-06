

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan government has banned Alberta licence plates on all new Ministry of Highway and Infrastructure construction projects in the province.

The government says the ban is in response to Alberta’s practice of disallowing Saskatchewan plates on job sites. Workers in the construction industry said Alberta’s ban put Saskatchewan companies at a competitive disadvantage.

“Saskatchewan contractors tell us that vehicles with Saskatchewan plates are not welcome on Government of Alberta job sites,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said in a news release. “Saskatchewan operators feel forced to register their vehicles in Alberta if they want to do business there. (Wednesday’s) announcement just levels the playing field.”

The new restriction will only apply to new contracts by the ministry. Jobs already in progress won’t be impacted.

“Saskatchewan heavy construction contractors have been one of the largest employers in the province in good years and in bad, creating major economic impacts and fiscal benefits for Saskatchewan,” said Shantel Lipp, Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association President. “Our members invest in people, and machinery to construct our network of roads, railways, pipelines, dams and, in the past century, build mines and cities. As local construction companies obtain a larger share of the Saskatchewan construction marketplace they develop the people, equipment and capacity to maximize their economies of scale.”

The ban means that any new contracts will need to ensure there are no vehicles displaying Alberta plates on ministry-funded sites. This includes contractors, sub-contractors, consultants and workers. The ban will be enforced through job site monitoring by ministry employees.