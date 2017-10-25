Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered on Wednesday morning.

Investigators were called to the 1000 block of Atkinson Street around 8:00 a.m. for a report of a man who did not appear to be breathing.

When emergency crews arrived, they confirmed that the man was dead.

Police secured the area and major crimes and forensic identification units were called in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.