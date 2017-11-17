

CTV Regina





A Regina man is facing charges after police executed a high-risk search warrant at a home in the city’s Cathedral neighbourhood Thursday.

Stuart Michael George Sabiston, 30, made his first court appearance on charges of possessing ammunition while prohibited and breach of probation Friday morning.

On Thursday, police executed a high-risk search warrant at a house in the 2000 block of Princess Street, as part of an ongoing investigation.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene because police believed there would be firearms inside the home.

By 4:30 p.m., seven people – five men and two women – were negotiated out of the house and safely taken into custody. Four of the men and the two women were released from custody.

Police say a search of the home turned up dozens of rounds of ammunition and a small quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing.