Three people are facing charges as a result of a standoff in North Central Regina on Monday.

Lyndon Sprague, 36, Lyall Marlin Anaquod, 42, and Jocelynn McKay, 29, all made their first court appearances on the charges Tuesday.

Police were called to a house on the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street around 6:00 a.m. for a report about property offences.

Around 10:00 a.m., police say a person fired a gun out the window of the house at police, prompting police to call in SWAT members, canine officers and crisis negotiators.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman came out of the house and were arrested. A 36-year-old man was arrested earlier in the day.

Sprague has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Anaquod has been charged with discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, pointing a firearm, tampering with a serial number on a firearm, two charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply.

McKay has been charged with failure to comply.

Sprague's next court appearance is set for Thursday, while Anaquod and McKay are due back in court Oct. 30.