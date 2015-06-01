

CTV Regina





High winds contributed to a house fire near Wascana Lake early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to 2707 Harrington Mews at 1:30 a.m. after a passerby reported flames from the home while walking on the Albert Street bridge. Crews arrived to heavy flames. The Regina Fire Department said high winds fanned the blaze, contributing to the high flames.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire, however, they got out of the house uninjured. They weren't treated by EMS or taken to hospital.

The cause and the extent of the damage aren't known at this time.

Investigators were on the scene early Monday morning and will return again Monday afternoon to try and get a better understanding of what caused the fire.