

CTV Regina





The results are in, and CTV Regina has taken home five awards in the annual Prairie Dog Magazine “Best of Regina” awards.

CTV has been recognized by Prairie Dog readers as Best News Outlet Overall, Best TV News Coverage and Best TV Sports Coverage. Additionally, Wayne Mantyka has been recognized as Best Political Reporter and Best Reporter.

When @WayneMantykaCTV wins Best Reporter AND Best Political Reporter in the @prairiedogmag Best of #yqr! �� pic.twitter.com/qsvKFWj3QK — CTV Regina (@ctvregina) November 9, 2017

The BOR awards is an annual reader survey that invites readers to nominate their favourite local businesses and personalities and then vote to see who is number one.

Fellow BellMedia station Big Dog 92.7 FM took home the accolade for Best Radio Station.