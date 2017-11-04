

CTV Regina





A man entered a Robin’s Donuts and pointed a gun at an employee demanding money, just after 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

The suspect entered the coffee shop located at 1806 Albert Street, initially asking the employee for a cup of coffee.

The employee gave the suspect $100 in cash, and the suspect then fled on foot. Nobody was injured in the robbery.

Police arrived on scene, but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is on-going.