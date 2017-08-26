

CTV Regina





A 41-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision near the town of Bethune early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., Lumsden RCMP responded to several calls of a northbound vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Bethune. When RCMP arrived on scene, they discovered an SUV had collided with a semi-trailer unit.

RCMP said in a press release the driver and lone occupant of the SUV, a 41-year-old Regina man, died at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

RCMP said they will not release the name of the deceased. Traffic on Highway 11 was restricted for several hours, but has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.