An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Burstall and the south part of the RM of Deerforks as a result of a wildfire.

The fire is currently burning south of the town and moving northeast along Range Road 11 from Hilda, Alta.

According to a resident who lives just northwest of Burstall the fire started on Tuesday afternoon.

"When we were in Burstall, I was just scared," Jackie Penny told CTV News. "I don't know how this is going to get stopped because it's just unbelievably windy here."

The town is currently under a wind warning. According to Environment Canada, wind gusts between 90 to 100 kilometres an hour could continue into the evening and overnight.

A provincial rapid response team has been dispensed to help assist the local fire department.

All residents have been ordered to evacuate and are encouraged to go north towards Leader.

Burstall is 446 kilometres west of Regina.