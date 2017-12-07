

CTV Regina





Candidates vying to replace Premier Brad Wall as leader of the Saskatchewan Party will have another chance to impress party members on Thursday evening.

The final Saskatchewan Party leadership debate takes place in Regina at the DoubleTree Hotel at 7 p.m.

There are six candidates in the race to replace Wall: Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Scott Moe, Alanna Koch, Rob Clarke and Gordon Wyant.

Wall’s successor will be elected on Jan. 27 at a leadership convention in Saskatoon.