Fire crews spent Sunday afternoon battling an apartment blaze in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

The fire started in the 2100 block of Robinson Street just before 4:00 p.m. Emergency crews blocked streets in the area while fire crews worked to control the blaze, which was controlled in about 15 minutes. According to the Fire Department, the fire started in the basement and caused extensive damage to the downstairs suite.

The building was evacuated safely and no one was injured. Residents have not been allowed back in because the power was cut off during the fire.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the cost of the damage.