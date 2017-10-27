A former TV broadcaster and college instructor from Winnipeg has been charged in connection with three bank robberies in Regina.

Stephen Vogelsang, 53, is facing three counts each of robbery and breach of recognizance. The date of his first court appearance in Regina was not immediately available.

Between July 8 and Oct. 18, three banks were robbed in Regina. In each incident, a man told employees he had a weapon and demanded money.

Vogelsang also faces charges stemming from two bank robberies in Medicine Hat. Police in the southeastern Alberta city worked with the Regina Police Service to collect enough evidence to lay charges in connection with the robberies in the Queen City.

Vogelsang joined CKY, now CTV Winnipeg, in 1992, where he worked as a sportscaster and eventually worked his way up to news director.

In 2002, he made a move to teaching journalism at Red River College. In 2011, he moved to B.C., returning to Winnipeg in 2014, and was most recently teaching again at Red River until this summer.

Court documents suggest Vogelsang was having legal trouble, both personal and criminal.

He and his wife lost $85,000 dollars in on three properties in B.C. before divorcing in December 2016.

He was charged with sexual assault in September 2016. The charge was stayed on Monday.

Vogelsang missed mortgage payments on his Winnipeg home which was going into foreclosure in March 2017.

Also in March 2017, a woman filed and was granted a protection order against Vogelsang.

The woman met Vogelsang in 2002, when he was a college instructor, and said they were in an on and off relationship since 2004.

The woman said he opened up to her about living with depression, and was repeatedly contacting her.

"Now that he has come to my home, he's had a third visit from the police. He is not, clearly not listening to anyone and adamant about going to the same gym. That's when I really felt like my safety was at risk,” the woman told court in her application for the protection order. "It's become, it's emotional and verbal abuse."

Vogelsang’s lawyer is appealing the protection order.

With files from CTV Winnipeg