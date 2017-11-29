

The province has announced that former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill will conduct a review of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

The announcement comes after several allegations of racism in the chief coroner’s office.

The review will examine the mandate and performance of the coroner’s service and offer recommendations.

The scope of the recommendations will include examination of roles and responsibilities of officials and staff, process and adequacy of coroner investigations and review of relationships with police, prosecutions and health regions, including an assessment of best practice.

Recommendations will be shared with the public after the review is completed.

Weighill has more than 40 years of experience with the justice system in Saskatchewan and the government says he is highly regarded for his relationship with the Indigenous community.