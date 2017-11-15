

CTV Regina





Freezing rain could fall in Regina and other parts of southern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system developing in southern Alberta on Wednesday night will track across southern Saskatchewan on Thursday, bringing warmer air and some precipitation to the area.

With surface temperatures expected to remain near or below the freezing mark throughout the day Thursday, some of the precipitation may fall as freezing rain, the weather agency said.

“Current indications are that the freezing rain will be generally be light and highly patchy in coverage,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Wednesday.

“However, uncertainty in the development of this system remains, and freezing rain warnings may be required should longer lived or intense bands be forecast to develop.”