The field will soon be set in the race to become the next premier of Saskatchewan.

Candidates have until Friday to file their nomination papers and pay the required 25-thousand dollar fee to enter the race to be the next leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Thus far, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Gord Wyant, Ken Cheveldayoff, Scott Moe, Alanna Koch and Rob Clarke have all declared their interest in replacing retiring premier brad wall.

The next leadership debate will happen in Weyburn on November 30.

The party will choose their next leader on January 27 in Saskatoon.