The provincial and federal governments are teaming up to provide joint funding for low income housing projects in our province.

The $8 million in funding will be divided between12 projects across Saskatchewan.

Souls Harbour's Samaritan Housing Project is just one of the recipients. They expect to receive $1.4 million dollars.

The Spot on Angus Street offers affordable apartments for low income earners. They are also expecting to receive some funding.

“Investments in affordable housing are absolutely critical to strong, healthy communities right across the country,” federal minister of public safety Ralph Goodale said on Friday. “That’s as true in Saskatchewan as it is anywhere in Canada."

The money is going to organizations in Regina, Saskatoon, Estevan and La Loche.