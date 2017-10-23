

CTV Regina





A section of the old stadium in Regina is expected to come down in spectacular fashion on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the city, a controlled demolition will take place at the west grandstand at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 27, weather dependent.

The release goes on to say that wind speed and direction has to be optimal for the collapse to happen.

The ramps and stands at the bottom of the grandstand have already been removed as part of the deconstruction of the stadium.

Once the demolition takes place, the materials will be recycled and deconstruction of the stadium will continue.

The west grandstand has been part of the stadium since 1978.