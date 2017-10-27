A section of the old Mosaic Stadium in Regina is set to be demolished Friday afternoon.

The west grandstand at the stadium is scheduled to be torn down, starting at 1 p.m.

The city says the wind speed and direction has to be optimal for the collapse to happen.

The ramps and stands at the bottom of the grandstand have already been removed as part of the deconstruction of the stadium.

Once the demolition takes place, the materials will be recycled and deconstruction of the stadium will continue.

The west grandstand has been part of the stadium since 1978.