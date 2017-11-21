

CTV Regina





The Canada Border Services Agency is offering some tips for travelers who might be heading down to the United States from Saskatchewan to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

According to the CBSA, the North Portal border crossing is the best spot for Saskatchewan travelers to access the US by road because the crossing is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has more staff to process travelers during peak travel times. They also advise crossing in the morning as it is the least busy time for border crossings. Travelers can download the CanBorder app to monitor wait times at the border.

The agency also reminds Canadians that there are no exemptions for same day travelers, so any purchases made will be subject to duty and taxes. Travelers who have been out of the country for at least 24 hours are entitled to a $200 exemption or an $800 exemption if you have been outside of Canada for 48 hours.

Avoid wrapping gifts before you cross the border, officers may need to unwrap them to inspect them.

And finally, the CBSA reminds travelers that you must present your passport at the border whether you’re driving or flying.

For more information about crossing Canadian borders, you can contact the CBSA Border Information Service.