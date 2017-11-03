Heavy snowfall heading towards southeast Saskatchewan
CTV Regina
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 11:05AM CST
A snowfall warning is in effect in several regions in Southeast Saskatchewan.
According to Environment Canada, 10 to 15 cm of snowfall can be expected spreading into the eastern side of the province and progressing towards western Manitoba. Snow will begin to ease later in the day on Saturday.
Environment Canada advises residents to drive carefully, adjust to slippery road conditions and be aware of reduced visibility.