A 20-year-old Regina man has been charged with trafficking heroin after three prisoners suffered drug overdoses at Regina’s provincial court.

Police say the three victims survived after immediately receiving medical help following the incident on Aug. 22.

Officers and EMS were called after three men, who were being held in the cells at the provincial courthouse, showed symptoms of drug overdose. They were taken to hospital and all three have since recovered.

Police allege a man made a hand-to-hand exchange of a substance with two of the prisoners before they overdosed. A suspect was arrested Tuesday.

Nickolai Alton Ellson, 20, of Regina has been charged with trafficking heroin. He made his first court appearance Wednesday.