The Regina Police Service has issued an advisory about a high risk sexual offender who is considered a high risk to reoffend.

Phillip Levac, 30, will be residing in North Central as of Nov. 10, 2017. According to police, he has a history of violent sexual offences both as a youth and an adult. They also say that he has not completed any programming designed to address his likelihood to reoffend.

Levac is described as white, 6’1” with a muscular build, weighing about 240 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and sometimes wears glasses. He also has a number of tattoos on his arms and knuckles.

Levac has been released under a number of conditions. He is prohibited from leaving his home after 11:00 p.m., he may not own any firearms or other restricted weapons, and he may not purchase alcohol or drugs not prescribed by a doctor.

Police say they are releasing this information to enable the public to take suitable preventative measures, and they remind the public that vigilante action will not be tolerated. Any member of the public who has questions or concerns is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.