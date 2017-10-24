

CTV Regina





A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Regina.

Police were called to the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 12th Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian late Sunday night.

A 19-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle, which then drove away, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Pieces of the vehicle were left at the scene, which collision investigators used to determine the model and approximate year of the suspect car.

Anyone who has seen a 2006 to 2010 Ford car with left driver’s side mirror and headlamp damage is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.