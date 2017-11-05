Over 120 singers, dancers and musicians showed off their skills on Sunday at the Telemiracle 42 auditions in Saskatoon.

Performers of all ages came out to show off their skills; singers, dancers and musicians all showed off their skills for a good cause.

Lacey Holowhey who attended the auditions is hoping she will make the cut. If she makes it, this will be her third year being a part of the show.

“I always like to help other people so I think that'd be a great opportunity,” Holowhey told CTV News.

The telethon has been run by the Kinsmen Foundation for the last 41 years and since the beginning; organizers say it has raised over $111 million for Saskatchewan residents with special medical needs.

"It could be van conversions, so people who have wheel chairs can get into their van, or it could be walkers, scooters," says Adam Logue, Shadow Chair for Telemiracle 42.

Roughly 60 performers will put their talents on display for the 20-hour telethon. You can see the show next spring on CTV stations across the province.

Files from Albert Delitala