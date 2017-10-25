

John Strang has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife in 2015.

Strang was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree back in March.

His wife Lisa, who was the Saskatchewan Party’s finance director, was found dead inside her home in the community of McClean in Aug. 2015.

After Strang entered the guilty plea, his lawyer Bryan Smith told the court his client had “no explanation for what he has done”.

Strang has also been given a two-year sentence for uttering threats, to be served concurrently.

Strang has asked to serve his sentence in Alberta to be closer to his sister.

CTV's Taylor Rattray is in court for the sentencing.