Johnny Reid is set to be coming to Regina with the Revival Live Tour for a concert on March 13 and 14.

Pre-sale tickets for Reid’s Tartan Army Fan Club will be available on Nov. 6th at 10a.m. local time.

The general public will be able to get tickets on Nov. 10 at 10a.m. local time. The concert will take place at the Conexus Arts Centre. Tickets can be bought online.

With every purchased ticket, fans will be gifted with Jonny Reid’s upcoming album, Revival.