

CTV Regina





More than 1,500 people attended the 10th annual, all-you-can-eat ‘Great Saskatchewan Mustard Festival’ in Regina's Wascana Park Sunday afternoon.

Twenty local chefs served everything from mustard-infused sandwiches and mustard chick wings, to mustard-flavoured cake and ice cream.

Organizers said the event is a way for local chefs to share their culinary talents using local food.

“Saskatchewan actually exports 75 per cent of the world's mustard, so we really need to celebrate that,” said event coordinator Erin McLellan. “We in Regina are especially good at celebrating all things local.”