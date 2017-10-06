

A Regina man is facing charges after several gunshots were fired into a restaurant in the city's east end last month.

On Sept. 30, police were called to the 300 block of Victoria Avenue East, after a report that a gun had been fired at a business in the area.

Police found that several shots had been fired into the restaurant. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers later arrested a suspect and executed a search warrant at his home, where evidence was seized. Police say no firearms or ammunition have been recovered so far in the ongoing investigation.

Tyler Rudy Valentino, 35, of Regina is charged with assault and firearm-related offences. He made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.