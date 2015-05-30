

CTV Regina





A 22-year-old man is facing charges after a Moose Jaw bank was robbed Friday morning.

Police were called to the South Hill Conexus Credit Union around 10:45 a.m.

A lone man entered the bank and showed a note stating he was carrying a weapon, police said in a media release. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police asked the public to help identify the suspect, and early Saturday morning, announced an arrest.

“Once again, an awesome response from the public which aided in an adult male being in custody for the Conexus Robbery,” the Moose Jaw police tweeted.

The 22-year-old was charged with one count of robbery, one count of disguise with intent and two counts of breaching probation.