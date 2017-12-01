A 20-year-old man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer after what police say was an altercation Friday morning.

According to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service, the man was located around 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue V South following a report of a disturbance. Police say he was intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside a residence.

The man, whose name has not been released, became aggressive while officers were trying to take him into custody. A conducted energy weapon — or Taser — was deployed but did not succeed in helping officers gain the man’s compliance, the news release stated.

Police eventually gained control of the man and he was taken into custody. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but he’s since been released.

The man is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer. He will be appearing before a justice of the peace Friday evening.

The incident will be reviewed, which is policy when police use a Taser.