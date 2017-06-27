

CTV Regina





A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a school bus near Central Butte, Sask.

Police and emergency crews responded to the collision at an intersection on Old 19 Road, about 15 kilometres west of the town, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

RCMP say the lone driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from the Central Butte area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver of the school bus and the six students on board were examined by EMS at the scene and released. Some had sustained minor injuries.

Traffic is being redirected near the scene while police investigate. Drivers are being told to expect delays and are asked to avoid the area.