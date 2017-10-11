

CTV Regina





A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash between a truck and a semi on Highway 1.

Emergency crews were called to the accident at the intersection of Ninth Avenue NW and Highway 1 around 2:30 p.m. A truck travelling westbound tried to turn left to go south on Ninth Avenue NW. The truck was hit by an eastbound semi.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The damage was estimated at $60,000.

The truck driver has been charged with failing to yield to oncoming traffic when making a left turn.