Mat Hehr has been named head coach and general manage of the Yorkton Terriers.

Hehr was named interim head coach at the end of October after the team’s dismissal of Casey O’Brien. Before to stepping up to the interim position he had served a season as an assistant coach with Yorkton.

The Terriers have had their share of struggles this season, posting a 3-16-2 record as of Hehr’s official hiring.

The team has yet to pick up a win since Hehr took over head coaching duties on Oct. 31, but in a release the Terriers organization says they are confident that Hehr will bring the team success.