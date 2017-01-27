LATEST VIDEOS FROM CTV REGINA
Military training plane crashes near Moose Jaw
A CT- 156 Harvard II trainer aircraft sits on the tarmac at CFB Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on March 15, 2006. (Department of National Defence / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 12:13PM CST
The Royal Canadian Airforce has confirmed that a plane has crashed near the base near Moose Jaw.
Two pilots were able to eject from the plane before the crash.
The plane in question is a CT-156 Harvard II training aircraft.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
The extent of injuries is not known.
More to come…