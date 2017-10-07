

CTV Regina





Country music singer Miranda Lambert gave an emotional performance at Regina’s Brandt Centre Friday night.

During the concert, the star touched on the Las Vegas shooting. Lambert told the audience it had been a difficult week, and that she was struggling to get through her scheduled performances.

“I’m standing up here because I want to be brave for us. I want to be brave for y’all,” said Lambert. “I want to be brave for my friend Jason Aldean and for our friends in Las Vegas.”

Lambert’s final song of the night was a tribute to the victims of the shooting. During, “Tin Man,” the star broke down in tears, and one of her back-up singers finished the song.

On Saturday morning, Lambert cancelled her Saturday night show at Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place due to illness.

The Winnipeg show was Lambert’s last Canadian stop on her ‘Highway Vagabond Tour.’

Bell MTS Place said in a tweet that concert goers will receive a full refund.