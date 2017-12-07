MLAs to mark Wall’s last day in the legislature with speeches
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 8:27AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 7, 2017 12:51PM CST
Today is Premier Brad Wall’s last day in the legislative assembly before his retirement from politics.
There will be several tributes to Wall during question period at the legislature this morning.
CTV News will stream Wall’s last question period and the news conferences following it live on our website.
Wall announced back in August that he would be retiring.