Murder charge laid in death of woman in Regina
Police investigate the death of a woman on the 200 block of Angus Street on Sept. 6, 2017. (DALE HUNTER/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 1:46PM CST
A Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman.
Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a house in the 200 block of Angus Street, where they found a deceased woman.
The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Jenny Leigh McKay of Regina. She is the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.
A man, who was inside the home when officers arrived, was arrested and charged in the homicide.
Jason Daniel McKay, 45, of Regina is charged with second-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Thursday morning.