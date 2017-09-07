

CTV Regina





A Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a house in the 200 block of Angus Street, where they found a deceased woman.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Jenny Leigh McKay of Regina. She is the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.

A man, who was inside the home when officers arrived, was arrested and charged in the homicide.

Jason Daniel McKay, 45, of Regina is charged with second-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Thursday morning.