A murder trial that was set to begin next week in Regina has been postponed.

Duran Redwood is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Celeste Yawney.

On Friday, Redwood fired his lawyer and, with testimony scheduled to begin next Monday, the judge decided to delay the proceedings.

Redwood, 26, was charged after Yawney was found dead inside her Ingersoll Crescent home in May 2015.