A legal dispute between the City of Burnaby and Kinder Morgan could have had big implications for the oil industry in Saskatchewan.

The argument was over construction of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline. It pitted the federal government’s approval of the project against Burnaby City Hall’s denial of the building permits for it.

Back in August, the Saskatchewan government announced plans to apply for permission to participate in the National Energy Board’s hearing about the dispute. Saskatchewan officials didn’t believe municipalities should have the authority to prevent a pipeline project from going forward once it has been approved by the federal government.

On Oct. 26, Trans Mountain filed a notice of motion to the National Energy Board, asking it to force Burnaby to issue a development permit immediately.

Officials in Burnaby argued Trans Mountain needed to obtain preliminary plan approvals and tree-cutting permits. However, Trans Mountain questioned the applicability and operability of the permits for the project.

The hearings wrapped up on Thursday. The board sided with Kinder Morgan and the Saskatchewan government. The decision is expected to allow the company to begin construction right away.

Many environmental groups have vowed to protest the construction, should the court process fail.