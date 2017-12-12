The provincial auditor Judy Ferguson has released her latest report which examined operations at 170 government ministries, Crowns and health authorities.

The report shows that Saskatchewan has the second highest number of sick days per year among federal, provincial and municipal government employees across the country.

The average civil servant misses 10.6 days of work per year. It’s worse in the health care system where the average worker misses 14 days of work.

The auditor noted that plans are in place to address the situation but managers are too busy to follow up on cases.

The auditor also followed up on recommendations made in previous years. Ferguson has high praise for Sask. Polytech which implemented all 13 recommendations from last year.

She was critical of the Justice, Health and, Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming for insufficient progress on recommendations made going back to 2012.