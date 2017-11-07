

Operation Red Nose is getting ready to launch in Saskatchewan for another season of getting holiday merrymakers home safely.

From November 24 to December 31, the ride service will operate in five communities across the province. The communities include Regina, Saskatoon, the Battlefords, Prince Albert, and for the first time, Yorkton.

On nights Operation Red Nose is in operation, drivers who feel they are not able to safely operate their vehicle can call for a ride. A team of three volunteers will pick them up and drive them to the destination of their choice in their own vehicle.

The service is free, but donations will be accepted for youth and amateur sports organizations in the participating city.

You can access the service by calling, or by downloading the Operation Red Nose mobile app.