Overnight winds blow down houses, trees and scatter debris
A townhome in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood in Regina was destroyed by wind overnight. (ALEX BROWN/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 8:15AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 8:34AM CST
It will be a day of cleanup for many Saskatchewan residents after a windstorm blew through the province overnight, and continued into Wednesday morning.
Wind gusts reached speeds of over 100 kilometres an hour in many parts of the province, with Saskatoon reaching 113 kilometres an hour, Regina reaching 119 kilometres an hour, Swift Current clocking in at 124 kilometres an hour, and Moose Jaw reaching 131 kilometres an hour.
To put that in perspective, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a Category 1 hurricane would see sustained winds between 119 and 153 kilometres an hour.
The wind downed trees, and even destroyed two townhomes under construction in Regina.
Intense damage in Harbour Landing, as two TownHome frames have collapsed on Beacon Dr. @CTVReginaLive pic.twitter.com/SdvOVnRCU9— Alex Brown (@AlexBrownCTV) October 18, 2017
Tree down on Garnet Street this morning. #yqr #skstorm pic.twitter.com/uOCjMUGC1w— Karyn Mulcahy (@KarynMulcahy) October 18, 2017
Fallen tree on Ash Street takes down power line. Line's not live so no immediate threat but line could snap #yxe pic.twitter.com/Rh5dxPR2mi— John Thronberg (@JThronbergCTV) October 18, 2017
Downed tree on 4th Ave near Athol St is impeding traffic. Situations like this all over Regina this morning - be safe! @CTVReginaLive pic.twitter.com/O3UFjrSmnl— Alex Brown (@AlexBrownCTV) October 18, 2017
#skstorm #parkridge #ygr #stillnopower @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/8cMq7Dypq6— Shawn Campbell (@Cambycaib) October 18, 2017
Wind warnings are still in place for many regions across Saskatchewan and are expected to continue until early Wednesday afternoon.
