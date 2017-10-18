

It will be a day of cleanup for many Saskatchewan residents after a windstorm blew through the province overnight, and continued into Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts reached speeds of over 100 kilometres an hour in many parts of the province, with Saskatoon reaching 113 kilometres an hour, Regina reaching 119 kilometres an hour, Swift Current clocking in at 124 kilometres an hour, and Moose Jaw reaching 131 kilometres an hour.

To put that in perspective, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a Category 1 hurricane would see sustained winds between 119 and 153 kilometres an hour.

The wind downed trees, and even destroyed two townhomes under construction in Regina.

Intense damage in Harbour Landing, as two TownHome frames have collapsed on Beacon Dr. @CTVReginaLive pic.twitter.com/SdvOVnRCU9 — Alex Brown (@AlexBrownCTV) October 18, 2017

Fallen tree on Ash Street takes down power line. Line's not live so no immediate threat but line could snap #yxe pic.twitter.com/Rh5dxPR2mi — John Thronberg (@JThronbergCTV) October 18, 2017

Downed tree on 4th Ave near Athol St is impeding traffic. Situations like this all over Regina this morning - be safe! @CTVReginaLive pic.twitter.com/O3UFjrSmnl — Alex Brown (@AlexBrownCTV) October 18, 2017

Wind warnings are still in place for many regions across Saskatchewan and are expected to continue until early Wednesday afternoon.

