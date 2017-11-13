The Regina Pats made a major move to shore up their defence on Monday, acquiring Montreal Canadiens prospect Cale Fleury from the Kootenay Ice. The right-handed defender has six goals and ten points in seventeen games this season for the Ice, and was a third round pick of the Habs in 2017.

The Pats had to give up a great deal in order to bring in Fleury including 18-year old defenceman Jonathan Smart, 16-year old forward Cole Muir, second and sixth round bantam draft picks and a conditional pick. Jonathan Smart had twelve points through 21 games with the Pats this season and held a minus-seven rating. Cole Muir registered just a single assist in 12 appearances.

"We are excited to add Cale to our team," said Pats Head Coach and GM John Paddock in a news release. "He is a high end defenceman and will fit nicely with our group."

The move comes as the Regina Pats continue to build their roster for their Memorial Cup run, as hosts this spring. Don Cherry was announced as the honourary chairman for the event on Friday. The Pats currently sit in 3rd place in the WHL East Division with an 11-8-2-0 record and have given up the 11th most goals against in the league.

Cale Fleury should join the Pats in time for their annual Agribition road trip, which begins this weekend in Portland and extends through the United States.