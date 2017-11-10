Pickup truck crashes into China Pastry on Victoria Avenue in Regina
A pickup truck crashed into the China Pastry shop on Victoria Avenue in Regina on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (GARETH DILLISTONE/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 2:33PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 10, 2017 6:24PM CST
A pickup truck crashed into the China Pastry shop on Victoria Avenue in Regina on Friday afternoon.
The truck, driven by a 56-year-old man, crashed through the storefront, smashing several windows and pushing in the front wall.
Police say a second vehicle was also damaged, but no one was injured in the crash, which happened just before 1 p.m.
Traffic was backed up on Victoria Avenue while the scene was being cleared.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.