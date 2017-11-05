Police asking for assistance in a robbery
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 1:51PM CST
Regina Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at about 7:19 a.m. on Saturday morning at 1800 block of Ninth Avenue North.
Two men arrived at the business armed with weapons and threatened workers however, no one was hurt.
Regina Police is asking for assistance from the public. People that might know anything about the robbery is asked to contact Regina Police at 306-777-6500.