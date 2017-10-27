

CTV Regina





Regina police have identified the victim of the city’s eighth homicide as 26-year-old Kelvin Kim Pasap.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Atkinson Street just after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. EMS and police found Pasap in front of the home and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they don’t believe Pasap’s death poses any elevated risk to the public.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.