Police on scene in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood
Police on scene at Fourth Avenue and Broder Street in Regina. (BRIT DORT/CTV REGINA)
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 9:08AM CST
There is a heavy police presence in the Eastview neighbourhood in Regina this morning.
Police have blocked off several streets between Fourth Avenue and Broder and Atkinson Streets.
Several police units can be seen patrolling the area.
CTV News has not been able to confirm any details with police at this time, but we will have updates as they become available.